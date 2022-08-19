TD Asset Management Inc. Has $101.54 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,419 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $101,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,717,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,679,000 after acquiring an additional 701,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,761,000 after acquiring an additional 698,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Shares of CVS opened at $103.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

