AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 158,311 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

