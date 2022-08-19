Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

