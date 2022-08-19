AGF Investments Inc. Sells 47,886 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,886 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
