Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEG opened at $69.39 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.