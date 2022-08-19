B. Riley Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $48.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.62.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,685 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 453,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

