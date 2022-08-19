Brokers Offer Predictions for Performance Food Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Performance Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on PFGC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.
Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 2,162,794 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after buying an additional 1,769,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
