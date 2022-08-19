DA Davidson Comments on Target Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.