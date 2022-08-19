AGF Investments LLC Has $755,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,054,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $148.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

