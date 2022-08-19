ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 19,173 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,173 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Match Group worth $56,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after acquiring an additional 889,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after acquiring an additional 513,954 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,383,000 after buying an additional 920,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after buying an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Match Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

MTCH stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 203.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.