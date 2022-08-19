The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $281.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.64. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.30.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

