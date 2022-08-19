Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Carlisle Companies worth $25,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $315.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.50. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

