ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,846 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $32,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 41,029 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $47.20 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,018 shares of company stock worth $5,645,802. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading

