Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Okta worth $37,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Okta by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Okta by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 0.0 %

OKTA stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.16. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

