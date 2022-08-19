Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after buying an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.