HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in HP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in HP by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.23 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.