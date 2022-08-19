Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,490 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,381 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 562,355 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.