Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE HPQ opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

