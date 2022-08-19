Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 22,701 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

