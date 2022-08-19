SFL (NYSE:SFL) Shares Up 3.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 4,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 546,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

SFL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SFL Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 20.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SFL by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of SFL by 5.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 119,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 866.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 315,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 283,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

