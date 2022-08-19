SFL (NYSE:SFL) Shares Up 3.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 4,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 546,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.
The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.
SFL Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.41%.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.
About SFL
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.
