ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of NorthWestern worth $34,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NWE opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $65.62.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 77.30%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

