Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,324,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.