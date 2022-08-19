Trek Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,930 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $97,288,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 115.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

