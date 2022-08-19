3,868 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,957,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after buying an additional 2,676,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Raymond James boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.