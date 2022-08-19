ProShare Advisors LLC Has $30.83 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in CVS Health by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,017,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $103,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in CVS Health by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.2 %

CVS Health stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

