AGF Investments LLC Has $802,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $325.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $334.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

