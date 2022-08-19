FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Issued By KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

NYSE EXR opened at $213.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

