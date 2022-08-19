Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hologic by 196.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

