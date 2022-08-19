Ascent Group LLC Buys 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $245.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

