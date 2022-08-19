Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.56.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

