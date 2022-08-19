Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $438.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

