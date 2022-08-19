Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Down 8.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.85. 21,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 476,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
Caribou Biosciences Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
