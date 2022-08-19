Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Sells $11,608.70 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) CFO William T. Mannina sold 8,006 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $11,608.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,315.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of Energous stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.71. Energous Co. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.18% and a negative net margin of 4,120.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

