TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,344 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of NICE worth $67,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,460,000 after purchasing an additional 106,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NICE by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NICE by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,949,000 after purchasing an additional 173,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NICE by 11.9% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 426,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

NICE opened at $224.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

