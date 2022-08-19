Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading Down 6.9%

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 105,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 322,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Kootenay Silver Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.99 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

