Insider Selling: Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) CFO Sells $12,862.95 in Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) CFO Alok Gupta sold 8,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $12,862.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. Hyperfine, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $16.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HYPR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

