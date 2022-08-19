Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 54,625 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,625 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

