BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

BJ stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

