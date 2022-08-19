BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

