Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Genius Sports updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $24.14.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 218,044 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 140,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 108,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 96,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Genius Sports

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.