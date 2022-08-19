Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

