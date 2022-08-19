AGF Investments LLC Has $675,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,876 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $272.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.46. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

