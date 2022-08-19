Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.