Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 10,761 ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $653.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.