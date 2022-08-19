Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Position in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Separately, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,927,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday.

Cue Health Stock Performance

HLTH opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Cue Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $88,791.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,274,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 106,656 shares of company stock valued at $392,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Health

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.