Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMT. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Kennametal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

KMT opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

