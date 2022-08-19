Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 2,547 Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

Shares of LPI stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

