Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

