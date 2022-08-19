Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 341,158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,991,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,536,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,924,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,160,000 after acquiring an additional 328,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,466,000 after acquiring an additional 177,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,011,769 shares of company stock valued at $363,472,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

