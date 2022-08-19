Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 312,399 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 15,427.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,399 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMC opened at $173.11 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

